Nigeria: Fear of Severe Climate Change - Kwara Closes Forest

Ilorin — Kwara State Government has announced the closure of its forest to all activities except farming saying indiscriminate activities are fast disrupting the State's ecosystem and exposing it to severe effects of climate change.

Addressing journalists at the Government House in Iorin, the Commissioner for Environment, Arc Aliyu Muhammed Saifudden said "The government is very worried about the rate of wanton deforestation for both legal and illegal purposes such as charcoal and other wood resources/products without commensurate regeneration".

He said the Ministry has taken the painful decision to 'close the forest' for all kinds of activities for a minimum period of one month and maximum of three months beginning from the 2nd of March to 31st of May 2020.

"This will enable us take stock of what is left of that natural endowment for further action and the inventory of what goes on therein. Consequently, all economic activities except farming are hereby suspended within the period forthwith with offenders liable to prosecution", he said.

He said those who have any business to do with the forest are required to come forward for fresh registration, including farmers whose farmlands are in excess of 25 hectares.

The commissioner said the government would embark on massive tree planting to be flagged off by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Minister of Environment Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar later in May this year, a step he asserted was needed to address the question of deforestation and climate change.