Nigeria: Minister Flags Off Coronavirus, Lassa Fever Campaign

3 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmud Abubakar has flagged-off National Environmental Response Campaign to prevent Corona-Virus and eradicate Lassa fever in Nigeria.

The Minister who flagged-off the programme tagged 'de-ratization,' in Rigasa, Kaduna said the nature and location of environment determines the survival of Corona Virus Disease, (COVID 19), Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and Lassa Fever, among other vector borne diseases in the country.

Dr. Abubakar noted that the physical environment, being the most significant determinant of health undoubtedly plays an important role in disease causation.

"It is imperative to ensure the reduction of rodent population through sustainable use of safe, effective and easy to handle rodenticides in a chemical method called de-ratization. This approach is essential in curtailing the breeding of rodents especially the mammalian rat," he said.

