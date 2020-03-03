Nigeria: Lagos Yet to Track Everyone in Contact With Coronavirus Patient, Says Commissioer

The Lagos State government said it was yet to track everyone who had contact with the Italian man who tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) last Friday.

In a statement made available to THISDAY last night, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said so far it had identified over 100 persons, but that there were still persons yet to be tracked.

He said: "The contact being traced includes 159 passengers on the aircraft, six people who came in contact with index case at the hotel, 35 people at the factory, two drivers and an ambulance driver.

"We have managed to identify all of these people except some of those people on the aircraft who have either gone back to Europe, other states or other countries or given false information on their forms.

" We are unrelenting in our quest and we are still trying to find the remaining passengers on that aircraft and every day we are finding more. Our contact list now is over a 100 and it is increasing everyday", Abayomi said.

On his part, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that two persons suspected and tested for COVID-19 have tested negative to the infection.

Said he, "We have been testing a few suspicious cases, in fact we tested two yesterday, they were both negative and both from Ogun State. We are very much on the lookout; our index of suspicion is very high and we have alerted all our medical facilities both public and private to be cautious about anybody who presents with fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea and body pains"