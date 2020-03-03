Rwanda: Former Minister Munyakazi Expelled From Ideal Democratic Party

The leadership of Ideal Democratic Party commonly known by its French acronym of PDI has expelled its second vice-chairperson, Isaac Munyakazi.

The embattled politician who recently resigned from his position as Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education is also being investigated by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for corruption-related offences.

The PDI leadership, on Sunday, March 1, decided to show Munyakazi the door after reaching a conclusion that his actions had cast the party in negative light. He allegedly took a bribe of Rwf500,000 to manipulate school rankings in the 2019 national exams.

After knowing that his position in the party was untenable, Munyakazi reportedly tendered his resignation, which the party's leadership refused and instead expelled him.

"We refused his resignation. What we did is to expel him," Musa Fazil Harelimana, the Chairman of PDI told the media.

Members of the party must be exemplary in whatever they do, he added.

Munyakazi had been in charge of Primary and Secondary Education since 2016.