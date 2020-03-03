Rwanda: Former Minister Munyakazi Expelled From Ideal Democratic Party

2 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

The leadership of Ideal Democratic Party commonly known by its French acronym of PDI has expelled its second vice-chairperson, Isaac Munyakazi.

The embattled politician who recently resigned from his position as Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education is also being investigated by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for corruption-related offences.

The PDI leadership, on Sunday, March 1, decided to show Munyakazi the door after reaching a conclusion that his actions had cast the party in negative light. He allegedly took a bribe of Rwf500,000 to manipulate school rankings in the 2019 national exams.

After knowing that his position in the party was untenable, Munyakazi reportedly tendered his resignation, which the party's leadership refused and instead expelled him.

"We refused his resignation. What we did is to expel him," Musa Fazil Harelimana, the Chairman of PDI told the media.

Members of the party must be exemplary in whatever they do, he added.

Munyakazi had been in charge of Primary and Secondary Education since 2016.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.