Kenya: Kemsa to Stockpile Face Masks, Thermometers in Coronavirus Response Strategy

2 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Monday said it was stocking up masks, beds and thermometers as part of preparedness measures for the coronavirus, an epidemic that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari said although there are enough masks in the country, the agency has started the process of the procuring a million more for contingency purposes.

"We had initially encountered an obstacle because of the lack of the masks, but now we have identified a some retailers who have them and we have asked them to set aside a certain quantity for us because we as a government intend to buy them and supply them to Kenyans as is our responsibility," Manjari said.

He further said the agency was finalizing the process of equipping the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi to act as a quarantine centre for any suspected coronavirus case.

President Uhuru Kenyatta directed a 120-bed capacity facility be set up at the hospital within 7 days as a proactive measure in the event a coronavirus outbreak is reported in the country.

Manjari said KEMSA had submitted the price quotations for the items to the government for budgeting to enable them complete the purchases.

"The government sent us a list of the items they will require and through our forecasting and quantification process we gave the specifications to ensure that each items meet the stipulated quality standards," he noted.

"We did the costings and returned the list back to concerned government ministries and when the finalize with their evaluation they will return it to us with their budget so that we can set procurement," Manjari stated.

KEMSA's announcement came as the WHO (Kenya) expressed confidence in preventive safety measures employed by the government at major airports and other ports of entry.

Had an opportunity to review the #COVID19 screening processes at #JKIA Nairobi airport today; procedures are being followed, screening all arrivals through interviews & thermal cameras and handheld scanners. Support given by #NYS #Preparedness #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/1JjC0OiTt3

- WHO Kenya (@WHOKenya) March 2, 2020

In its latest review, the global public health agency said it was satisfied that all procedures are being followed.

The agency noted that all passengers underwent screening upon arrivals through interviews, thermal cameras and handheld scanners.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.