Kenya: Kemsa Gets Sh12.8 Billion for Medical Supplies in Govt's UHC Rollout

2 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) says Sh12.8 billion has been set aside for the acquisition of medical supplies in readiness for the Government's Universal Health Coverage.

The authority's Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari says the amount will cater for supplies in the four pilot counties of Isiolo, Meru, Nyeri and Kisumu.

The UHC budget will cover the period between January this year and June.

"We have analyzed the UHC list of products and initiated appropriate call downs and commenced procurement process of products not traditionally stocked by KEMSA," he told a news conference in Nairobi Monday.

Other steps taken by KEMSA to ensure state preparedness include entering into two framework contracts with suppliers to commence this year as all tenders will be placed in March.

The next procurement phase will be done in three years.

"We do have new products that we have started procuring in the authority to meet the patients' demands in the counties. Among the key New Products are; Oncology Products, Non-Communicable Diseases Products eg Hypertension, diabetes, Kalazaar, Community Health Volunteer Kits, Basic Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices, Mental Health Products, Clinical Nutrition Products, Public Health Chemicals, Medical Lab Commodities."

