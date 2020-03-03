Kenya: Mandera Leaders Seek Govt Intervention as Dozens Flee Homes Amid Gunfights in Neighboring Somalia

2 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Seven national legislators Monday appealed for a government intervention amid reports that dozens of residents in Mandera were fleeing their homes in the wake of heavy gunfighting across Kenya's boarder with Somalia.

The lawmakers from the county in the north eastern said forces from the Jubbaland autonomous region were engaging their Somalia National Army counterparts from the Kenyan side of the boarder.

At least 30 Jubbaland security personnel are said to have been given a haven within security installations in Mandera town which the leaders said had largely been deserted as locals fled.

The national government was yet to respond to claims Kenya security forces were shielding one of the warring groups.

