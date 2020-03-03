Kenya: MP Says Border Customs Office to Ease Trade With Somalia

2 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

A legislator from Wajir County wants the government to operationalise the customs office in Diff on the Kenya-Somalia border to ease trade between the two countries.

Wajir South MP Mohamud Omar says the move will help boost the economic activities of residents who majorly depended on the transactions with Kenya's neighbour for their livelihood.

His sentiments come more than a month after authorities seized 900 bags of contraband sugar worth Sh1.84 million believed to have been brought from Somalia to his sub-county.

MORE REVENUE

Speaking in Diff during a security sensitisation campaign, Mr Omar stated that the move will help the government generate more revenue while allowing fair business transactions between Kenya and Somalia.

"For a long time, residents in this part of the country have been suffering due to closure of the border points and we are now appealing to the government to allow the operationalisation of the customs office to restore businesses in the area," he said.

Mr Omar stated that the government needs to act with speed to open up the border points to curb entry of contraband goods and illegal firearms.

ILLICIT TRADE

According to the legislator, lack of designated entry points has made illicit trade to thrive in the constituency which shares about 300 kilometres with Somalia.

"We want the border points to be opened urgently in order to prevent smugglers who are taking advantage of the current situation to sneak in contraband goods and illegal weapons into the country," he said.

Mr Mohamed Dagane, an elder, said that the government is losing a lot of revenue due to the illegal entry of goods, adding that opening of the border point is the only way to stop the vice.

VIGILANCE

Mr Dagane stated that as residents, they will cooperate with the security agencies in providing information of any illegal movements within the border points.

Wajir County Commissioner Jacob Narengo, who was also present at the event, called on the residents to be vigilant on the activities along the border in the wake of terrorist attacks and the recent coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping across the world.

"We are appealing to the residents to report the entry of any vehicles into the county to the security agencies for action to be taken and also share information on any suspicious activity to prevent the penetration of the Al-Shabaab militants into the country," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

