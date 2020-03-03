Kenya: Ng'ang'a Elated After Ending Goal Drought

Wazito FC defender Dennis Ng'ang'a is a happy man after ending a three-year goal drought in the Kenyan Premier League in the 4-1 win over Zoo FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Ng'ang'a curled a superb freekick into the top left corner to open the scoring for Wazito in the first half.

"It feels good to score again in the Premier League after such a long time. The last time I scored a goal in this league was over three seasons ago against Sofapaka. This is a morale-booster for me. I believe it will inspire me to score more," said the lanky defender, who joined Wazito from KCB in January.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall spoke glowingly of the left-back after the match. "Dennis Ng'ang'a was fantastic. He's been excellent in training for free-kicks and he showed that class today."

The 29-year-old put Wazito ahead in the 22nd minute shortly after Zoo defender Stanlus Akiya was withdrawn following a clash with teammate Eugene Ambulwa that led to a bad head injury.

It was also Ng'ang'a's first goal in Wazito colours.