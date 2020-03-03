Kenya: Kinuthia Wins Captain's Prize at Ruiru

Father James Kinuthia, a handicap 26 golfer at Ruiru Sports Club, is the 2020 Captain's Prize golf champion.

Kinuthia whose handicap was later chopped to 24, beat a big field of 259 golfers at the tough playing Ruiru Sports Club course on Saturday, to claim the overall title in the KCB Bank-sponsored tournament.

And he only needed four pars for his brilliant score of 42 stable which was made of 20 points in the first nine and an impressive 22 points from the back nine despite scratching the 17th hole.

"I was drawn with a very challenging team which kept me on top of my game despite having a number of bogeys," said Kinuthia after receiving his prize from KCB's Group Director Regional Business and NBK Managing Director Paul Russo and outgoing captain Peter Mwaura.

Taking home the first prize in the men's Category "A" was Isaac Nguku who posted 18 and 20 for 38, beating the handicap three Ben Omondi by four points. Chris Andrea on 31 completed the list in that category while leading in Category "B" was Kimani Munyuah on 40 points, one better than Dr. Karienye while J. Waweru was third on 37 points.

He beat fourth and fifth-placed B. Muchungi and Anjelus Maina on countback while winning the "C" category was M. Waititu with 37 points, one better than P.Mburu, who beat Joseph Mutugi and Kenneth Kimathi on countback with 36 points.

TWO-YEAR CAPTAINSHIP

The first nine winners were Joseph Wambugu and Francis Mwaura on 21 and 22 points respectively, while Susan Mukururi and Salome Kamau won the second nines on 20 and 17 points. Over 40 prizes were at stake during the well-organized event which brought Peter Mwaura's two-year captainship to an end.

In the ladies section, Pauline Mungai won the Silver Division title with a score of 36 points while the Bronze winner was Lucy Kwendo on 34 points.

Taking the top prize among the past captains, was C. Kiiyukia with 30 points and Thika Sports Club's B.M. Kimani was the overall guest winner with an impressive 40 points. Martin Kiambi posted 34 points to lead the KCB staff where Ibrahim Lande on 31 was second while Muthoni Njuguna was third on 30 points. The KCB guest winner was Stephen Musyoka who returned 32, beating Chege Kariuki by two points. Kariuki however claimed the men's longest drive at the par four-fourth hole where he hit 310 yards, top beat Ben Omondi by five feet.

"I had seen where Omondi's driver was and I knew I was capable of not just reaching him but going past him," said the big-hitter Kariuki. The ladies longest drive prize went to Eunice Kilonzo while Mutahi Muriithi was the winner from the other sponsors Oxygene having posted 24 points.

Mwaura who was first elected as vice captain in 2017, served as full captain in 2018 and last year. He thanked the club members and the board for having given him all the support he needed.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Evans Ngene posted 38 points made up of 19 points in each nine, to win the Inooro TV and Inooro Radio tournament sponsored by Royal Media Services where Joseph Biriri on 36 points was second after beating Peter Mbatia on countback. Mugo Kamau also on 36 points was fourth. Michael Ngene carded four over par 76 to win the gross title in the event which attracted a field of 163 players.

Meanwhile one of Kenya's leading lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru playing off handicap four, posted 38 points to claim the ladies top prize though by the narrow margin of one point from Jane Njoroge.

Jane Kanyi on 32 was third and the men guest winner was George Orora 32 on points, while the lady guest winner was Margaret Maina on points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, handicap four Agnes Nyakio fired gross 76 to take the overall title in the Ladies Open 2020 sponsored by Crown Paints, AAK, EABL, Roamtech Solutions, and Forever Living.

She won well ahead of Silver Gross winner Mercy Nyanchama on 82 gross after beating Ashley Awuor on countback, and in third place was Mary Karano on 84 gross. Lady captain Grace Wanjohi beat Mary Wainaina on countback with gross 96, to win the Bronze title.

The nett title went to Dorris Mideva with nett 72, followed in second place by Rose Mambo on 75 nett. The Bronze nett winner was Veronica Muthiani on 73 after beating Patricia Wangongu on countback. The men's subsidiary prize went to Henry Obino with 40 points after beating Hiren Joshi on countback, and the ladies subsidiary winner was Rahab Heho on 32 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Muthaiga Golf Club; NCBA Golf Day; Overall Winner Nick Kamere 38 pts, Men Winner. Njuguna Ndungu 38 cb Philip Kungu 38, 3rd Charles Gitahi 37, Lady winner- Regina Gachora 37, Nancu Ndungu 36, Guest- Bildad Odipo 34, Staff winner- James Mugo 33, Junior winner- Sharma Sanjana 38, Nines; Wycliffe Kaisha 21, Fredrick Makala 21.

At Sigona; Golfers Gang: Winner Bharat Thakrar 41pts ; R/up Steve Wairia 40pts; 3rd Dilas Bhayani 40, 4th N Verjee 40pts;Winner Lady Sophie Liu 34pts; Winner Sponsor David Mighty 39pts; nines Nishith Patel 22pts Imraan Nanji 21pts.

At Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu; Monarch Insurance Golf Day; Overall winner- Vivian Amusala 41 pts, Men winner- S. Amusala 41, 2nd Romy Sadhu 39, 3rd Ayub Shitseswa 38, Lady winner- Rosemary Angote 32, Dorcus Bett 30, Nines; Sylvanys Otiende 23, Samuel Onyango 21, Guest winner- Joseph Lunani 24, staff winner- Stephen Okundi 26.