Kenya: Ecologist Says Bee Population Threatened By Locusts Spraying

2 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Ondieki

Aerial spraying of locusts ravaging northern Kenya could lead to a massive decline in the population of bees and other insects.

The government has been spraying the locusts in Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties where pastoralism is a major source of income.

Environmentalist Jack Raini says the safety of useful insects like bees, ladybugs and squirmy old earthworms in the region is being jeopardised by the massive spraying which has been ongoing for close to three months now.

This, he says, spells doom for pastoralist communities which depend on livestock and bee keeping as the insecticides can bring serious harm to cattle, animals and birds that may feed on the dead insects or the sprayed plants.

BE CAREFUL

"The government should be careful with aerial spraying because it can bring another disaster in the north. Important insects like bees in the forests can perish as a result of aerial spraying yet they are useful to the ecosystem," said Mr Raini.

He also said that the spraying might lead to the deaths of birds in forests in Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit are high since they are likely to feed on the dead locusts.

Besides being a source of livelihood, bees help in pollination and a decline in their population may have a huge economic impact.

Mr Raini noted that it is dangerous to spray the insecticides openly and that government agencies in charge of aerial spraying should also be careful not contaminate water bodies in the region.

PROPER GUIDELINES

He urged the government to follow proper guidelines on aerial spraying to avoid any adverse effects from chemicals. He also urged pastoralists and other residents to avoid areas that have been sprayed.

However, aerial spraying teams have denied that chemicals used on the locusts in the north are harmful to humans and the environment.

Samburu County special programmes chief officer who is coordinating the aerial spraying, disputed the claims saying thorough testing has been done to ascertain the success of the chemicals in killing locusts without affecting livestock, plants and residents.

FACTORS CONSIDERED

He said several factors are always considered, among them the size of a swarm, nearness to water bodies and settlement areas before doing aerial spraying.

"We are not spraying blindly. We always avoid densely populated areas and fresh water bodies. In densely populated areas and where the hopper bands have hatched we apply ground spray with the aid of NYS trainees," he told the Nation.

He added, "There is no other means to control locust plagues other than using aerial spraying."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.