Kenya: Final Harambee Starlets Squad for Turkish Cup Named

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a squad of 21 players who will take part in the Turkish International Cup tournament from March 4 to 11.

The team is expected to jet out of the country on Tuesday.

Conspicuously missing from the team is Cynthia Shilwatso, who is set to leave for Logrono FC in Spain and Elizabeth Katungwa, who left camp due to personal commitments.

Regulars Jentrix Shikangwa, Mwanahalim Adam and Mercy Airo will guide the squad that consists of several new faces.

The notable inclusions include Jane Njeri, who played for Falling Waters in the Safaricom sponsored tournament Chapa Dimba tournament, Silvia Makhungu from Kariobangi North, as well as Eldoret Falcons defender Dorcas Shiveka, who will be looking to put up a good show in Turkey in a bid to cement their place in the team.

The 2019 Cecafa Championship winners will be gunning for top honours in the competition against Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, Chile and the hosts.

Travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Stella Ahono (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia),

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Khaele Foscah, Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons)

Midfielders: Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Wanjiru Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards: Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Anyetu (Zetech Sparks), Topister Situma (Vihiga Queens)

Officials

David Ouma (head coach), Mary Adhiambo (Assistant coach), Jackline Juma (Assistant Coach), Enos Karani (Goalkeeper trainer), Wilberforce Juma (Physiotherapist), David Nabule (Team Doctor), Beldine Odemba (Team Manager), Geoffrey Otieno (Kit Manager), Doris Petra (Head of Delegation)