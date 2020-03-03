Zimbabwe: Loga Names His CHAN Squad, Confident of Success

Warriors coach, Zdravko "Loga" Logarusic, has drafted an intensive 10-day work-out plan for his 28-member provisional troops he has picked for the 2020 African Nations Championship finals.

The competition, reserved for only players plying their trade in their respective local leagues, is scheduled to run from April 4-25 in Cameroon.

And the Warriors gaffer, who has been scratching his head over the players' match fitness levels given they are still in pre-season, will have to do everything by the textbook to prepare for Chan.

The squad will be in camp from March 8-18 before Loga takes the Warriors into back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria between March 23-30.

Zimbabwe travel to Algeria first on March 23 before hosting the African champions six days later.

Some of the players selected in the CHAN squad, including Ian Nekati and Simba Chinani, are expected to be part of the team which will face Algeria.

Other members of the CHAN squad are expected to continue with camp, in the absence of Loga

The Croat had to consult widely, including asking both current and former coaches, to help him come up with the squad which drew mixed reactions from football stakeholders yesterday.

"Obviously, it was not easy coming up with the team because I know little about the local players," he said.

"I had to consult widely. I have been to Bulawayo, to Ngezi and other areas where I have met with former and current coaches and sought their advice in coming up with the team.

"I am indebted to my assistants as well as Joey Antipas who all helped me come up with the list. I just asked each coach to draft, at least two players, for each position and that way, I didn't have any difficulties coming up with the squad.

"I know it will be very difficult to get the players into the levels we want to see them at. The league is yet to kick off. I would have wanted to select the team after watching, at least, three games but as it appears, I won't have that opportunity.

"So, we need to work with what is on the ground. Hopefully, we will achieve the aims."

He said he has a plan in place to raise the players' match fitness levels and help them shrug off the rust gathered during off-season.

"We will have to work extra hard at training. The time that we have is very limited. It is our responsibilities as coaches to come out with a workable plan to achieve the results that everyone wants to see.

"We should not disappoint our fans just because we are coming from off-season. We have good footballers who have to fight for the badge.

"We have a plan in place to make sure we improve all the areas which need improvement. I am happy with the squad that we have at the moment."

The squad has four goalkeepers including the ever-improving Ngezi Platinum Stars shot-stopper Nelson Chadya, who will be accompanied into the Warriors camp by his club captain Frank Makarati, Devon Chafa and Wellington Taderera.

There was also a place for ZIFA Northern Region Division One 2019 Soccer Star of the Year, Kelvin Chibunyu, while Chicken Inn utility player Liberty Chakoroma makes a return into the Warriors fold.

Analysts, though, felt the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year First Runner-up Ralph Kawondera, who is now with FC Platinum should have made the grade while others feel Denver Mukamba, Carlos Mavhurume, Ian Nyoni, Tichaona Chipunza and Bruce Homora should have, at least, been given a chance.

The Warriors are in group A together with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso for the CHAN tournament.

Their first match is against the hosts on the opening day of the tournament.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers:

Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Nelson Chadya Ngezi), Talbert Shumba (Triangle)

Defenders:

Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Frank Makarati (Ngezi), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Liberty Chakoroma (Chicken Inn) Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Rapheal Muduviwa (FC Platinum)

Midfielders:

Malon Mushonga (Ngezi), Moses Muchenje (Harare City), Devon Chafa (Ngezi), Trevor Mavhunga (Triangle), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS Utd), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS Utd), Valentine Kadonzvo(Chicken Inn), William Manondo (Harare City), Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers:

Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)