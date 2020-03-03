South African Country Singer Lance James, 81, Dies

South African country singer Lance James has reportedly died. He was 81.

Local music promoter, Lydia Winchester, confirmed Lance's death, sharing an official statement on Facebook.

According to the statement, Lance who was popularly known as "Big Daddy" died on Monday, following a long-term illness.

He was admitted to the hospital eight weeks ago after experiences heart problems. The music veteran's health deteriorated after he fell while in hospital care and broke his hip - his condition continued to worsen, after an emergency hip replacement surgery.

The statement asked for privacy on behalf of the family.

Lance, who was also a radio host at Springbok Radio from 1954 to 1985, released several hits during his illustrious career, and in 2009 he was honoured for his lifelong contribution to Afrikaans and South African music by Huisgenoot Skouspel.

This is a developing story and will be updated should more information become available.

