South African Country Singer Lance James, 81, Dies

3 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

South African country singer Lance James has reportedly died. He was 81.

Local music promoter, Lydia Winchester, confirmed Lance's death, sharing an official statement on Facebook.

According to the statement, Lance who was popularly known as "Big Daddy" died on Monday, following a long-term illness.

He was admitted to the hospital eight weeks ago after experiences heart problems. The music veteran's health deteriorated after he fell while in hospital care and broke his hip - his condition continued to worsen, after an emergency hip replacement surgery.

The statement asked for privacy on behalf of the family.

Lance, who was also a radio host at Springbok Radio from 1954 to 1985, released several hits during his illustrious career, and in 2009 he was honoured for his lifelong contribution to Afrikaans and South African music by Huisgenoot Skouspel.

This is a developing story and will be updated should more information become available.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.