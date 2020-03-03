East Africa: Is There Trouble in Tanasha and Diamond's Paradise?

Screenshot of Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz in their new video Gere.

Cape Town — Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platinumz's relationship now seems to have hit rock bottom!

The Kenyan singer Tanasha has unfollowed the Tanzanian star Diamond and his family on Instagram.

She also deleted all their romantic pregnancy photoshoots, saying that narcissists have no souls and urged women not to stick with such me, as the pair's breakup rumors continue to spread.

According to reports, rumors of Diamond cheating on Tanasha have been going around and it seems like Tanasha is fed up.

