Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Hits Out At PG Hodzi Over State Capture Claims

3 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Defence and War Veterans deputy minister Victor Matemadanda says Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi must be man enough to resign from his job if he saw artificial obstacles in the wake of his fight to read the country of high-level corruption.

The fiery top government official was speaking on NewZim TV's discussion programme, The Agenda on Monday.

Asked to share his thoughts on recent claims by the country's top-most prosecutor that Zimbabwe's state institutions were captured, Matemadanda spoke strongly against Hodzi's comments.

Hodzi last month set the cat among the pigeons when he said corrupt cartels had captured key government institutions including the police and judiciary, making it difficult to tackle graft or arrest the suspects responsible for most of the high-level corruption.

"The nature of the cartels cuts across all institutions, media, legal profession, judiciary, National Prosecuting Authority and all other institutions that have mandates to fight corruption, even members of the public and business people, they are also involved in these cartels," Hodzi said then.

His sentiments have attracted negative reactions from government which feels the country's top prosecutor was unnecessarily putting them on the spot through the claims.

Addressing MPs in parliament last week, Vice President Kembo Mohadi dismissed Hodzi's claims as personal opinion, adding that he needed to explain what he meant by 'State capture' and what is actually taking place.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.