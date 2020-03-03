Rwanda: Para Athletics Star Muvunyi Starts Preps for World Grand Prix 2020

HERMAS Cliff Muvunyi has started early preparations as he gears up to represent Rwanda at the 2020 World Para Athletics Grand Prix circuit, slated for June 22-29 in Tunisia.

The 31-year old trains daily with his coach, Eric Karasira, at Amahoro Stadium.

"I decided to start training very early so I can boost my chances for a medal in Tunisia," he told Times Sport on Monday.

The global competition in Tunisia will be contested by top athletes from across the world to get a taste of what to expect during the 2020 Paralympics Games in August, in Japan.

Muvunyi, who competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in Brazil, has however not yet qualified for this year's edition, to be held in the Japanese capital - Tokyo.