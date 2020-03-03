Rwanda: Para Athletics Star Muvunyi Starts Preps for World Grand Prix 2020

3 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

HERMAS Cliff Muvunyi has started early preparations as he gears up to represent Rwanda at the 2020 World Para Athletics Grand Prix circuit, slated for June 22-29 in Tunisia.

The 31-year old trains daily with his coach, Eric Karasira, at Amahoro Stadium.

"I decided to start training very early so I can boost my chances for a medal in Tunisia," he told Times Sport on Monday.

The global competition in Tunisia will be contested by top athletes from across the world to get a taste of what to expect during the 2020 Paralympics Games in August, in Japan.

Muvunyi, who competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in Brazil, has however not yet qualified for this year's edition, to be held in the Japanese capital - Tokyo.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.