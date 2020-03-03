South Africa: As Coalitions Spar for Power and Money, SA Metros Are in Meltdown

analysis

Political turmoil and the lack of leadership in our metros is plumbing new depths. Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are now leaderless, with opposing parties screaming insults at their opponents. For the moment, it appears no one is willing to make any compromise that could result in the election of new mayors and bring some hope of effective governance. Still, there are some reasons for hope.

On Monday morning the City of Tshwane awoke to no political leadership. There is no mayor, as Stevens Mokgalapa has resigned. His resignation caused the dissolution of the Mayoral Council that he had appointed. There is no city manager because of disputes over who that person should be. And there is no acting city manager because the council meeting that was due to take place to continue the term of the former acting city manager did not occur.

There are plenty of actors in this farce who deserve the blame. The DA decided to elect Mokgalapa in the first place. A clearly flawed candidate, he was then recorded having a conversation with another councillor, which suggested that they were involved in an inappropriate relationship. He resigned after that. But the ANC and the EFF...