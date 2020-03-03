South Africa: It Is Back to School for Over 1 000 JMPD Officers Who Lack Gun-Handling, Directing Traffic Skills

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

More than 1 000 Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have been sent back for training as they were unable to perform some of their duties, such as handling firearms or directing traffic.

The group, which graduated from the City of Johannesburg training academy last year, has been sent back to re-polish their skills after having initially been trained for 18 months.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the training was part of the internal training requirement to enhance the skills the recruits were lacking.

Some officers were reportedly not competent enough to handle firearms and others were not ready to direct traffic at intersections.

Minnaar said it took more than the required 18 months of training for an officer to be fully trained.

"We have sent them back to the academy because they lack some basic requirements. All our officers are not the same and don't have similar skills and talents."

Minnaar confirmed some needed to be fully trained to become competent in handling firearms, driving skills as well as controlling traffic.

He said firearm training was an ongoing process and that not all officers were competent enough to use a gun.

"Our in-service training has been done before where offices are being sent to training. It is the first time that we have sent more than 1 000 officers back to the academy.

"Some have to go back and do their firearm training. Others had difficulties standing at intersections controlling traffic. For one to be competent enough to become an officer, proper training is required," Minnaar said.

News24

