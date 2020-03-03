Rwanda: Kiyovu, Gasogi Square Off in Topflight League

Following a two-week break, the Rwanda Premier League is back underway with match-day 21 as fifth-placed SC Kiyovu host Gasogi United at Mumena Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Kick-off 3pm.

The league was put on hold on Sunday, February 16 to pave way for the national team's friendly matches against Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville. Both ended in barren draws.

The two international friendly matches were part of Rwanda's preparations for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020), due April 4-25 in Cameroon.

In Tuesday's crunch, 11th-placed Gasogi face Emmanuel Ruremesha's Kiyovu without suspended Yamin Salumu who has three cumulative yellow cards.

In other matches, struggleig Rusizi-based Espoir take on Gicumbi at Kamarampaka Stadium, AS Kigali delight AS Muhanga at Kigali Stadium, while fourth-placed Mukura will be up against Heroes at Huye Stadium.

Tuesday

Kiyovu Vs Gasogi 15:00

Espoir Vs Gicumbi 15:00

AS Kigali Vs Muhanga 15:00

Mukura Vs Heroes 15:00