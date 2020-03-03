Somalia: Somaliland and Puntland in Fresh Battle

2 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

There is a renewed clashes in Tukaraq district in Sool region between Somaliland and Puntland forces. Locals confirmed the troops exchanged heavy mortar shells and sporadic gunfire could be heard from both sides.

The number of casualties are not yet known, though they used heavy weapons that could wreck havoc on lives and properties. The two forces had skirmished in Sanaag region in the past week, but the Tukaraq clashes is long standing violence that has been raging for over the last 15 years.

Officials from both sides are yet to comment in the fighting that erupted in Sool province.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

