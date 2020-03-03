Liberia: New Kru Town Governor Lauds Liberia Crusaders for Peace for Work in Public Health

New Kru Town — The Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town, Moses Weah has lauded the work of the Liberia Crusaders for peace (LCP) for helping to promote public health in Liberia.

Governor Weah recounted the work done by the LCP, particularly Culture Ambassador Juli Endee in creating awareness on disease prevention in Liberia over the years

Governor Weah described the LCP Executive Director, Ambassador Juli Endee as hard-working and someone whose work helped to save lives in the Borough of New Kru Town and other areas during the Ebola crisis.

"I have always heard about this woman and I was glad to meet her in person recently after the wonderful work she has done in this Borough," he said.

"She indeed knows the subject matter when it comes to public health promotion and social mobilization. No wonder why she has always enjoyed the confidence of successive governments and international partners."

He was speaking Thursday in the Borough of New Kru Town during a one day community engagement organized by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace in collaboration with the Partnership for Research on Vaccines and Infectious Disease in Liberia.