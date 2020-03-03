Gambia: The Last Month to Contribute to Constitutional Reform

Constitutions deal with individual and group rights as well as the institutions of a state and how they are to function to serve the public interest. A sovereign people charged with the responsibility of overseeing the drafting of a constitution should not be quiet. The important point all Gambians should note is that we have an existing constitution which can only be totally reformed through a referendum without such referendum, it will remain to be the fundamental law of the land.

Hence Gambians have two options, that is, to adopt a draft constitution prepared by the CRC at a referendum or retain the 1997 Constitution. There is no middle road. Hence Gambians who love their country should focus on explaining the content of the 1997 Constitution as compared to the content of the draft constitution prepared by the CRC and then prepare their minds to vote 'YES' or 'NO'.