Gambia: The Last Month to Contribute to Constitutional Reform

2 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Constitutions deal with individual and group rights as well as the institutions of a state and how they are to function to serve the public interest. A sovereign people charged with the responsibility of overseeing the drafting of a constitution should not be quiet. The important point all Gambians should note is that we have an existing constitution which can only be totally reformed through a referendum without such referendum, it will remain to be the fundamental law of the land.

Hence Gambians have two options, that is, to adopt a draft constitution prepared by the CRC at a referendum or retain the 1997 Constitution. There is no middle road. Hence Gambians who love their country should focus on explaining the content of the 1997 Constitution as compared to the content of the draft constitution prepared by the CRC and then prepare their minds to vote 'YES' or 'NO'.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.