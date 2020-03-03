Eritrea: Natnael Tesfatsion Winner of Yellow Jersey

2 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Natnael Tesfatsion member of the Eritrean Cycling National team becomes winner of the 12th Tour Du Rwanda 2020.

Natnael also won the jerseys for best African rider and best young rider, whereas compatriot Dawit Yemane won the jersey for best sprinter at the UCI 2.1 category.

Over 70 riders from 16 countries as well as other internationally recognized cycling teams took part at the Tour Du Rwanda 2020 that was conducted from 23 February to 01 March.

The Eritrean National Cycling Team included Natnael Tesfatsion, Henok Mulubrhan, Dawit Yemane, Sirak Tesfom and Mehari Tewolde.

Natnael Tesfatsion has become the third Eritrean to win Tour of Rwanda following Daniel Teklehaimanot in 2010 and Merhawi Kudus in 2019.

Read the original article on Shabait.

