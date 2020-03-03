Sudan: RSF Files Complaints Against Sudan Newspaper

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the militia that supported the Al Bashir regime and is commanded by Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', filed four official complaints against journalists of the independent El Jareeda newspaper, after it published statements criticising the militia.

The complaints lodged against the independent newspaper relate to statements of the Sudanese opposition.

Mohamed El Khateeb, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Sudan, said in a symposium organised by the Darfur Journalists Association in Khartoum that the RSF is a militia that cannot be allowed to join the army.

Dr Mohamed Hashim, deputy head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, claimed during another symposium, organised by the resistance committees of El Halawin, that "the janjaweed militia poses a danger to the revolution".

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) defence team for the newspaper said in a statement on Sunday that it will apply for hearing the testimonies of the defence witnesses. Ousted president Omar Al Bashir, former Minister of Defence Lt Gen Awad Abu Auf, former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, and others will be asked to testify about the establishment and status of the RSF militia.

