Sudan: Fuel Shortages in Sudan - People Walk to Work

2 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Shortages of fuel caused most workers to go to their work on foot in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, yesterday. An employee told Radio Dabanga from Kadugli that the fuel crisis started three days ago, but got worse yesterday.

He explained that most employees and owners of private vehicles had to walk to their workplaces because there was no petrol and diesel.

Bakeries

People still have to queue in front of bakeries in Khartoum and many other Sudanese cities. Shortages of flour caused many bakeries to close down.

The Central Flour Chamber announced that the flour production of mills decreased with 40 per cent.

People in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, told Radio Dabanga that the price of bread is soaring. A loaf of bread was sold for five Pounds in some districts. In some villages bread was so scarce that people resorted to other foods.

