Nigeria: NNPC Wins Nogig 2020

3 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Athletes representing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) saw off stiff competition from industry rivals to emerge champions at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Oil and gas Industry Games (NOGIG) held Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

To achieve the feat, the NNPC amassed a total of 48 medals including 13 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze to narrowly beat Shell to second position with 13 gold, eight silver, and ten bronze for a total haul of 31 medals.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) finished third with 23 medals, including six gold, seven silver and 10 bronze to complete the top three standing out of the thirteen participating teams.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, GMD, NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari assured guests that the corporation would continue to give attention to sporting activities in a bid to foster unity among the workers in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Kyari informed the audience that industry stakeholders place a lot of premium on the games because it serves as a platform to promote sportsmanship, friendship and networking opportunities among management and staff of the industry.

The GMD reserved special commendation for team NNPC for the hard work that went into their emergence as the best team in the most prestigious game for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

In the highlight of the games, team NNPC football team defeated the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR 2-0 in the final match played in the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Team captain of NNPC, Ogechi Anusionwu commended the performance of her team for a good job adding that it would serve as motivation for better productivity.

Tagged Celebrating Champions in the Oil and Gas Industry, NOGIG 2020 was attended by industry giants such as NNPC, Chevron, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) ENI Agip, Exxon Mobil, Eroton Exploration and Production and Seplat.

Others are, TOTAL, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, (LNG) and Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
U.S. Cautions Airlines Flying in Kenyan Airspace

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.