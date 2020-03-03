Nigeria: NNPC Wins Nogig 2020

Athletes representing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) saw off stiff competition from industry rivals to emerge champions at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Oil and gas Industry Games (NOGIG) held Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

To achieve the feat, the NNPC amassed a total of 48 medals including 13 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze to narrowly beat Shell to second position with 13 gold, eight silver, and ten bronze for a total haul of 31 medals.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) finished third with 23 medals, including six gold, seven silver and 10 bronze to complete the top three standing out of the thirteen participating teams.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, GMD, NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari assured guests that the corporation would continue to give attention to sporting activities in a bid to foster unity among the workers in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Kyari informed the audience that industry stakeholders place a lot of premium on the games because it serves as a platform to promote sportsmanship, friendship and networking opportunities among management and staff of the industry.

The GMD reserved special commendation for team NNPC for the hard work that went into their emergence as the best team in the most prestigious game for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

In the highlight of the games, team NNPC football team defeated the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR 2-0 in the final match played in the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Team captain of NNPC, Ogechi Anusionwu commended the performance of her team for a good job adding that it would serve as motivation for better productivity.

Tagged Celebrating Champions in the Oil and Gas Industry, NOGIG 2020 was attended by industry giants such as NNPC, Chevron, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) ENI Agip, Exxon Mobil, Eroton Exploration and Production and Seplat.

Others are, TOTAL, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, (LNG) and Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).