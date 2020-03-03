South Africa: NHI - Robbing Peter to Pay Paul's Doctor Means Paul Gets Worse Healthcare

opinion

South Africa's proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) will crowd private insurance out of the market for routine medical care, leaving it to cater only for care that is not funded by the NHI. But doing so makes no sense at all, and ultimately will hurt the poor.

I recently watched the first season of Apple's television debut, The Morning Show. It's a great series, which follows the anchors and producers of a fictional television news programme, and it offers a thoughtful, nuanced take on media in the #MeToo era.

In the show, there's a sub-plot involving wildfires in California. While covering the disaster, one of the anchors discovers that wealthy homeowners have been hiring private firefighters to protect their homes. This, she believes, is a scandal that should be exposed.

She interviews a firefighter, and tries to guilt-trip him.

"And do you think it's fair that certain wealthy people can afford private firefighters to save their homes while others are forced to brave the elements?" she asks.

"There is no 'fair' here," the firefighter replies. "People are desperate to save their homes. You can't blame them for doing what they can."

The journalist persists, however, mounting an emotional assault: "On...