Nigeria: COVID-19 - FAAN Deploys More Thermal Cameras to Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday disclosed that more thermal screeners have been deployed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos for the intensive and thorough screening of all arriving passengers. The authority also said that all forms for arriving passengers to declare their health status and where they boarded the flight are correctly filled.

Making the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Lagos, Regional Manager, MMIA, Mrs. Victoria Shinaba said: "the thermal cameras have been increased to ensure every passenger is well screened and no one escapes screening". She also said that with more cameras to capture the temperature of the passengers, long queues will be reduced and all passengers will be attended promptly. "We have increased it so that we don't keep people on queues and nobody escapes being screened", she said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Manager said FAAN in collaboration with other concerned government agencies, including the airlines, ensures that forms given to passengers to fill their itinerary are correctly filled in the event there is a problem, they will know how to reach the passenger.

She noted that these forms are carefully analyzed by all the partners to ascertain that the information documented is accurate. According to her: "By the time they pick the form and analyze them so that they follow up on people they know had something to do with china, they follow them up through telephone, through their address, through the local government and now it is more intensified."

"When we have a suspected case, we have quarantine areas, where we can quarantine the passenger for sometimes and if it is a confirmed case of someone coming in from a flight we have another quarantine area on the tarmac so the person doesn't even have to get into the terminal to mix with other passengers", Shinaba added.

Recall the Italian that tested positive to the virus few days ago entered Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and was not detected until he took ill in Ewekoro, Ogun State where he had a business meeting.

Vanguard Nigeria News