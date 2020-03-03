Nigeria: Insecurity - PFN Leader Seeks Govt's Intervention for Almajiris

3 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Charly Agwam

Bauchi — Former Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bauchi chapter, Reverend Okafor Emefesi has urged the Federal government to provide housing, education and feeding for disenchanted children, majority of whom are under the Islamic almajiri scheme.

He warned that neglecting the welfare of almajiris might make them willing tools in the hands of insurgents who seek to cause harm to the nation.

Reverend Emefesi who celebrated the 40th anniversary of 'Family Restoration and Marriage Building' radio and TV programmes and his 66th birthday, while also launching a book titled 'Road Map to Marital Success' yesterday in Bauchi said good things can happen in the North if leaders give enough attention to children's welfare.

"I think the reason for insecurity, especially in the North is because of the neglect of the almajiris. These children naturally become disenchanted, and in looking for a means of survival, turn to various crimes, including banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. The Federal government must now intervene in this crisis before it becomes too late.

"The solution is not in banning street begging. If you ban street begging and the children are still hungry, what happens? Of course, they will eventually pick up various types of crimes to survive, not minding the consequences that might follow. I appeal to the government to do something fast because, by commission or omission, we are all sitting on a keg of gun powder," he said.

He further appealed for support to enable him reach out to many more families who are suffering in and enduring their marriages across the country.

