Ghana: FA Boss Gets Dreams FC On SSNIT Pension Scheme

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku, has registered players and staff of his team, Dreams FC, under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pension Scheme.

The registration of players and officials was effected on Wednesday, February 27.

This came 48 hours after a Times Sports publication to the effect that three Ghana Premier League (GPL) sides - Dreams FC, King Faisal and Eleven Wonders, were yet to get hooked onto the scheme.

The National Coordinator of the SSNIT Player Registration process, Nkoo Joseph, who confirmed the latest development in an interview with the Times Sports at the weekend, lauded Mr Okraku for his quick response.

He said 26 new players (workers) were registered as well as five management members whose records were updated with the scheme.

"The FA President's team has actually complied with the National Pensions Act, Act of Parliament, 2008 Act 766 which is mandatory for every employer to register its workers and pay contributions on their behalf for their future," he stated.

The SSNIT Player Registration Coordinator reminded all clubs yet to update their records and register their players to do so "before it's too late."

Mr Nkoo stressed that the FA President had taken a commendable step "and proved he is a good citizen."

"For now, I can only urge all the other clubs to go to their various nearby SSNIT offices to do same before our Compliance Officers begin to visit them."

He said the SSNIT contribution was mandatory and not optional, and cautioned club owners not to "take things for granted."