Ghana: Wafa Humble Ashgold At Sogakope

WAFA embarked on a demolishing exercise yesterday, spanking former league leaders, AshantiGold 6-1 in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) 12th week encounter at Sogakope.

It was a game the young academy lads dominated and made good use of their territorial advantage but also squandered several chances that could have recorded a higher margin.

After Richard Danso missed a glorious opportunity, WAFA had the upper hand in the 27th minute when central defender, Konadu Yiadom headed into the net of the Miners for the opener.

AshantiGold responded well but hit woodwork through an effort from Appiah McCarthy but Amos Nkrumah was on hand to head home the equaliser three minutes later.

Ashgold surrendered the lead again after WAFA's Andrews Ntim dispossessed an Ashgold defender to score the second for the host.

Captain Ibrahim Abukari scored the third for WAFA from the spot just three minutes into the second half after striker Sampson Adjepong was fouled in the visitors' area to be followed by the fifth goal which came from defender Yiadom's header from a corner kick.

Daniel Owusu combined effectively with Eric Asamany to increase the tally to 5-1 before Haruna Molla Jalilu scored the final goal with his first touch after his introduction at the latter stages of the game.