Ghana: Legon Cities, Xi Wonders Draw

Legon Cities was held to a goalless encounter in Accra on Saturday by Techiman XI Wonders in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) 12th week match.

The visitors had the better part of the exchanges in the first half but Legon Cities turned the game around in the second and created several chances but was let down by Cephas Doku's poor marksmanship upfront.

The disappointment on the faces of the home players was clear as they sat on the field minutes after the final whistle had gone.

For their few fans that attended the game, they registered their dissatisfaction with the players, especially Doku who missed the glorious opportunities that came their way.

The early pressure on the home team resulted in the injury of Fatau Dauda who sustained an injury in an attempt to save a ball and was replaced by an impressive Honu Komla Serlom who pulled magnificent saves to keep his side in the game as Zakaria Abdul Mugeese used his pace to create problems for the Legon Cities defenders.

A handball appeal by Legon Cities FC was overruled by the referee as they tried to find their way through.

With a defensive strategy by Wonders, Cities had more of possession and made inroads into the Techiman territory but failed to find their way.

Despite the difficulty, they created decent chances but failed woefully and nearly conceded late in the game.