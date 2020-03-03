Ghana: Legon Cities, Xi Wonders Draw

2 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Legon Cities was held to a goalless encounter in Accra on Saturday by Techiman XI Wonders in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) 12th week match.

The visitors had the better part of the exchanges in the first half but Legon Cities turned the game around in the second and created several chances but was let down by Cephas Doku's poor marksmanship upfront.

The disappointment on the faces of the home players was clear as they sat on the field minutes after the final whistle had gone.

For their few fans that attended the game, they registered their dissatisfaction with the players, especially Doku who missed the glorious opportunities that came their way.

The early pressure on the home team resulted in the injury of Fatau Dauda who sustained an injury in an attempt to save a ball and was replaced by an impressive Honu Komla Serlom who pulled magnificent saves to keep his side in the game as Zakaria Abdul Mugeese used his pace to create problems for the Legon Cities defenders.

A handball appeal by Legon Cities FC was overruled by the referee as they tried to find their way through.

With a defensive strategy by Wonders, Cities had more of possession and made inroads into the Techiman territory but failed to find their way.

Despite the difficulty, they created decent chances but failed woefully and nearly conceded late in the game.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.