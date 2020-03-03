South Africa: Police Warning On Livestock Scam

2 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the community are cautioned about a current scam taking place on the internet where stock are sold at a reasonable price allegedly from a farm in the Kimberley area. This warning comes after a member of the public was robbed by alleged sellers. An interest party would contact the seller and would be instructed to email or Whatsapp their order for a quote. Later the purchaser would be requested to make a part payment of 70% with 30% being paid on delivery.

The purchaser will then be contacted by a delivery company allegedly contracted by the farm to make deliveries. Further amounts are then demanded for delivery, insurance, vaccinations and the suspects will continue to request more from the purchaser to make further deposits for various reasons. The money would be paid into various bank accounts.

Victims of the scam are urged to report to their nearest police station. All cases registered linked to the scam must immediately be reported to the Provincial Commander in Crime Investigation Unit, Colonel Ntuli on 079 491 0506 or Constable Govender on 076 457 5823.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

