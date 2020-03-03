South Africa: Strong-Arm Security At Parliament - Questions Unanswered After String of Bully-Boy Incidents

3 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Parliament has thrown a veil of secrecy over incidents -- including MPs blocked from the precinct on Budget day and a journalist prevented from working because of an institutional investigation.

A little like the sub judice rule, frequently used by politicians and officials to sidestep questions, it now appears that an investigation is also sufficient reason not to answer questions on various security measures and the National Joint Intelligence Structure (Natjoints).

That a probe was underway was cited as a reason to not fully respond to a series of detailed questions Daily Maverick had submitted for comment to both Parliament and the SAPS. This included not only the incident of DA interim leader John Steenhuisen being blocked from the parliamentary precinct by a senior SAPS officer, a journalist being prevented from filming on the precinct, but also that the additional security measures for the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA), in contrast to past years, remained in place for the three-day parliamentary SONA debate from 18 to 20 February and reappeared for the Budget speech on 26 February.

Specific questions included who had planned and implemented security measures at Parliament on these days -- including additional portable X-ray machines...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.