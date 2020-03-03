South Africa: Strong-Arm Security At Parliament - Questions Unanswered After String of Bully-Boy Incidents

analysis

Parliament has thrown a veil of secrecy over incidents -- including MPs blocked from the precinct on Budget day and a journalist prevented from working because of an institutional investigation.

A little like the sub judice rule, frequently used by politicians and officials to sidestep questions, it now appears that an investigation is also sufficient reason not to answer questions on various security measures and the National Joint Intelligence Structure (Natjoints).

That a probe was underway was cited as a reason to not fully respond to a series of detailed questions Daily Maverick had submitted for comment to both Parliament and the SAPS. This included not only the incident of DA interim leader John Steenhuisen being blocked from the parliamentary precinct by a senior SAPS officer, a journalist being prevented from filming on the precinct, but also that the additional security measures for the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA), in contrast to past years, remained in place for the three-day parliamentary SONA debate from 18 to 20 February and reappeared for the Budget speech on 26 February.

Specific questions included who had planned and implemented security measures at Parliament on these days -- including additional portable X-ray machines...