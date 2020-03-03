South Africa: Info Session On Covid-19 Part of SWS Drive

press release

Dear students

The Student Wellness Service (SWS) will host an information session on the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 at the Chillzone from 12:30-13:30.

The information session forms part of the ongoing Wellness Drive, which is hosted biannually by the Department of Student Affairs (DSA)'s SWS. The Wellness Drive got underway on 2 March and will continue until 5 March. It is hosted at the Sarah Baartman Hall and the Plaza on upper campus.

Information on the COVID-19 infection and protocols will be available at the Coronavirus station throughout the duration of the programme.

View the full programme.

Read the DSA SWS COVID-19 student protocol.

Read the COVID-19 student information.

Read the influenza and COVID-19 infection control measures.

Other wellness events will be held at the Hiddingh campus on 10-11 March 2020 (at the Student Hub), and at the Faculty of Health Sciences campus on 13-14 March 2020 (at both the Barnard Fuller Building and Aadil Moerat Room).

The Wellness Drive will offer HIV counselling and testing, wellness screening with health education, mental health self-help tips, stress relief techniques and dynamic relaxation practices.

The sessions provide essential information through a packed and insightful programme that enables students to:

Join in any of the dynamic stress relieving techniques and dynamic relaxation practices; including drumming, yoga sessions and mindfulness.

Visit the famous Chillzone, where wellness buddies will host various events, talks and activities. These will provide an opportunity for students to connect and talk about mental health and other issues. The SWS will provide information on sources of help as well as encouraging help-seeking behaviour. Students can send the SWS peer counsellors and wellness buddies questions on sws@uct.ac.za.

Get more information on the Peer Mental Health Support Programme, meet the SWS's peer counsellors and start getting involved.

Join a support group or student wellness forum.

Book an appointment at SWS.

Communication and Marketing Department