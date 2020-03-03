South Africa: Eastern Cape Station Commanders Paint Bizana and Mzamba Policing Areas Blue

press release

Safer Festive Season operations in the Eastern Cape have certainly not abated and police are continuing with intensified police visibility in all hotspot areas across the province. Eastern Cape Station Commanders started the month of March on a high note, as they ensured that all the streets and rural areas of Bizana and Mzamba were painted blue to rid the policing areas of lawlessness and criminality on 1st March 2020.

Provincial Head for Visible Policing, Brigadier Malibongwe Ntsabo welcomed about 200 members at the operational parade at Bizana Police Station, where he emphasized commitment in stamping the authority of the State.

During stop and search operations, 300 persons, 15 vehicles and 10 premises were searched and two (2) illegal firearms and 30 knives/sharp objects were confiscated. 28 Liquor outlets/taverns were visited to ensure compliance and four (4) sheebens closed and liquor with an estimated street value of R100 000-00 was confiscated while fines to the value of R5000-00 were issued for other non-compliance related offences.

High visibility was maintained and five (5) suspects, aged between 21 and 50 years were arrested for possession of drugs (1), non-compliance on liquor licences (1), for possession of unlicensed firearm (1) and undocumented person (1).

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded members for their participation in the crime-fighting operations. "We will continue to re-affirm the authority of the State. We strive to ensure that the communities are and feel safe through these intensive policing and stability and visibility operations," she said.