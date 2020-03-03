South Africa: Eastern Cape Station Commanders Paint Bizana and Mzamba Policing Areas Blue

2 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Safer Festive Season operations in the Eastern Cape have certainly not abated and police are continuing with intensified police visibility in all hotspot areas across the province. Eastern Cape Station Commanders started the month of March on a high note, as they ensured that all the streets and rural areas of Bizana and Mzamba were painted blue to rid the policing areas of lawlessness and criminality on 1st March 2020.

Provincial Head for Visible Policing, Brigadier Malibongwe Ntsabo welcomed about 200 members at the operational parade at Bizana Police Station, where he emphasized commitment in stamping the authority of the State.

During stop and search operations, 300 persons, 15 vehicles and 10 premises were searched and two (2) illegal firearms and 30 knives/sharp objects were confiscated. 28 Liquor outlets/taverns were visited to ensure compliance and four (4) sheebens closed and liquor with an estimated street value of R100 000-00 was confiscated while fines to the value of R5000-00 were issued for other non-compliance related offences.

High visibility was maintained and five (5) suspects, aged between 21 and 50 years were arrested for possession of drugs (1), non-compliance on liquor licences (1), for possession of unlicensed firearm (1) and undocumented person (1).

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded members for their participation in the crime-fighting operations. "We will continue to re-affirm the authority of the State. We strive to ensure that the communities are and feel safe through these intensive policing and stability and visibility operations," she said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.