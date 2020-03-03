South Africa: Prisoner Wins Right to See Controversial Documents in Fight to Leave Supermax Prison

2 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A prisoner at the Ebongweni super-maximum prison in Kokstad has won the first round in his battle to be transferred from that facility in a case that might well force the Department of Correctional Services to provide information on the admissions criteria for South Africa's only supermax prison.

Mduduzi Selepe, 58, is serving a 15-year sentence, handed down in 2011 for an armed robbery. While he started his sentence off at the Westville Prison, he was soon transferred to a number of different correctional facilities in the province and has been held at Kokstad's super maximum-security prison, Embongweni, since November 2017. A year before his admission, the head of the prison told the inspecting judge of prisons that every prisoner in his facility is on antidepressants.

Selepe claims in papers before court that he had qualified to be considered for parole in October 2018, but parole is not considered for prisoners at Embongweni and they will only be considered once they are moved to another prison. As the prison requires that prisoners complete a three-phase behaviour modification programme before being sent back to another facility, this can take a minimum of three years, but Selepe said he has remained at...

