Sudan: Hamdouk Returns to Khartoum After Visit to Kassala

Khartoum, Mar, 2 (SUNA) - The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the companying delegation returned to Khartoum Monday afternoon after a visiting to Kassala city.

His one-day visit to Kassala was aimed to inspecting the security, political and services situations in the state.

During the visit, the Prime Minister has witnessed the signing of a reconciliation document between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes, he held meetings with the Council of Ministers and the security committee of Kassala State.

He also met withe Forces of Freedom and Change in the state and launched number of services projects.