South Africa Needs Its Own Bernie Sanders to Unite the Left

opinion

Today, when the left is rebuilding itself in a spectacular and often thrilling fashion in the US, our left remains trapped in a quagmire.

The world stands at a crossroads, a crossroads in which the moral and political choices could not be plainer. We must either choose a politics of division, scapegoating and chauvinism - or a politics of solidarity. In recent days the choices confronting us have been illustrated with searing power in the global news.

After the meeting of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi in Delhi, fascist mobs took to the streets and attacked Muslims in scenes widely compared to the fascist violence that erupted in German cities in the 1930s. If this is a vision of the future, it is, like the xenophobic mobs that befoul South African cities periodically, a vision of hell.

But while fascism was strutting around the streets of Delhi, something very different happened in Nevada, US. Migrant workers overwhelmingly came out to support Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination for the US presidency. Sanders is running a campaign that aims to unite the working class against the billionaire class that has seized control of the US political system. All the experts said...