Sudan: Minister of Culture and Information Inspects Reparation Works At Bait Al-Khalifa

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, Monday inspected the maintenance and reparation works at Bait Al-Khalifa Museum and the neighboring Barambel house.

The inspection visit came as part of the preparations to re-inaugurate the museum by the end of current March.

The Minister of Culture and Information was briefed on the latest operations to complete the first stage of the project, which witnessed completion of comprehensive maintenance operations of the museum.

He discussed with the officials at the Bait Khalifa Museum and the National Antiquities and Museums Corporation the preparations for the launching the second phase of the project for the renewal and modernization relating to the display platforms and the restoration of exhibited materials.

The project to renovate Bait Al-Khalifa Museum is part of the modernization program for Western Sudan museums, which includes Shikan Museum in Al-Obeid city, Kordofan State, and Darfur Museum in Nyala city, South Darfur State.

The project is being implemented through funding from the British government and aims to preserve the Museum of the House of the Khalifa and the House of Barambel as part of the history of Omdurman city and the history of Sudan in general.