Sudan: Hamdouk Attends Signing of Reconciliation Document Between Beni Amer and Nuba Tribes

Kassala — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, attended in Kassala city the signing of a reconciliation document between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes, in the presence of the Ministers of Federal Government, Religious Affairs and Endowments, Youth and Sports and Health, along with representatives of the Red Sea and Gedarif States, leaders of the native administration and religious personalities.

The reconciliation document was signed by the chieftain of Beni Amer, Ali Ibrahim Daglal, the representative of the Nuba Council, Omer Gibril and the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Abdalla Adam Abbas.