Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources' Undersecretary Meets World Bank Mission

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Adel Farah reviewed, at his office Monday, with the World Bank mission headed by the Regional Director for Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan the possibility of the World Bank support to develop the animal resources sector through the implementation of projects in Sudan various states; particularly dairy, poultry, quarries, vaccine industry and encouragement of the domestic and foreign private sector to enhance cooperation in the field of animal resources.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources briefed the World Bank official on the experience of the World Bank projects in Sudan, describing them as successful, reviewing the ministry's plan to develop the animal resources sector in light of the new era and openness to the outside world.

Dr. Farah said the ministry has been working to increase exports and open new markets, referring to the ministry to establish slaughterhouses with specifications that keep pace with the export standards to the outside world, especially Europe.

He added that the projects aim to improve livelihoods and secure food for the citizens to fight poverty and malnutrition.

For his part, the World Bank Regional Director affirmed the support of the World Bank to Sudan in the animal resources sector, saying that they are carrying out field surveys and cooperation in implementing development projects to develop the meat sector.