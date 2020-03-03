Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Importance of Partnership Between Civilian and Military Components

Kassala — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has affirmed the importance of partnership between the civil and military components and working with each other to create a model for achieving peace and stability in the country during the transition period.

During his meeting Monday with the Forces of Freedom and Change in Kassala State, Dr. Hamdouk has hailed the patriotic role of the Revolution's martyrs who sacrificed their lives for creation of a new Sudan that will be established despite the challenges and impediments.

He stressed the necessity of preserving the Revolution and agreeing on how Sudan will be governed, pointing to Sudan's success in achieving the glorious revolution, stressing that it is a historic opportunity for the success of a national project that fulfills the hopes and realizes the aspirations of the people.

Dr. Hamdouk pointed out that peace and stability will remain the state's choice, affirming that the armed struggle movements are part of the revolution, and with them the government will reach a lasting and comprehensive peace.

He said that the government has inherited a legacy burdened by economic and political crises, but with the will of the people who carried out a revolution, that surprised the world, the people can cross towards political and economic stability.

Regarding formation of state structures, Hamdouk asserted that the government is in the process of establishing the Legislative Assembly, calling on the Forces of Freedom and Change to unite their rank and word and to work with each other.

He announced the formation of East Sudan Commission for Development and Services due to the specialty of East Sudan.