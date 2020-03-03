Sudan: Minister of Industry and Trade Meets World Bank Delegate

2 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has stressed the importance of the steps taken by the state in enhancing confidence in the markets, achieving development, increasing production, protecting the investor, and developing the industrial and marketing sector through a clear strategic plan.

This came during his meeting Monday with the representative of the World Bank at the Ministry of Industry and Trade premises, where he discussed with her the political and economic challenges that Sudan faces at this stage, in addition to the opportunities available to support the private industrial sector and raising funds for the small, medium and craft industries sector in order to increase production, support Development and enhancement of local markets, as well as the creation of job opportunities in the public and private sectors, according to an economic strategy that uses electronic technology.

For her part, World Bank representative stressed that the World Bank was a vital source of material and technical support for developing countries as it provides loans, financing, credit and technical advice.

She stated that the aim of the visit was to achieve economic development in Sudan to integrate into the global markets, pointing out that there is an agreement between the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank on a road map for the rehabilitation of the country.

