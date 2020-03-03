Sudan: National Investment Authority Develops Plans to Attract Investors

2 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the National Investment Authority (NIA) Hanan Musnad has revealed NIA plans and programs to amend the investment law to give more positive advantages to investors to encourage investment.

During her address to the Sudanese Indian Businessmen Forum at Al-Salam-Khartoum Hotel organized by the Indian Embassy in Khartoum, Hanan said that NIA was witnessing a restructuring to cope with the new tasks assigned to it represented in the private sector as the main partner in development, key partner for the national and foreign investor and an outlet for all investments in the country. In addition to its basic functions including the development of the private sector and its partnerships with the public sector.

The NIA Secretary-General described the investment law as distinctive and attractive, asserting that the problems facing the law are in the application, drawing attention to the importance of the forums and their direct contribution to the creation of good relations with countries that are characterized by the comparative advantage of resources, stressing the depth of the Sudanese-Indian relationship, reiterating cooperation with India, especially as it is a developed country in all fields.

