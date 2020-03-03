Sudan: Hamdouk Launches Residential Complex Project in Kassala

Kassala — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, launched during his visit to Kassala State today Al-Doha residential complex project, which is implemented by Gnaw company.

Director General of the Ministry of Physical Development Eng. Idriss Mohamed Hassan presented a briefing on plans of the state in collaboration with some partners to implement a number of projects that provide distinguished services to the people of the state.

General Director of Genwa company, Omer Osman, expressed appreciation for the prime minister and accompanying officials for the visit and launching of the complex project.