Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Kabbashi - Final Peace Agreement Would Be Signed Within One Week

2 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council and member of the government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, expressed optimism that a final peace agreement would be signed with the People's Movement ( Aggar faction) with a period of one week.

He said in a press statement after a negotiation sitting between the delegations of the government and the People's Movement (Aggar faction) Monday that the negotiations are progressing in an excellent way and that the spirit of patriotism is prevalent during the discussions.

He explained that the two sides have discussed at the sitting a political and security papers.

He said that suspension of the negotiation in the past period was intended to provide opportunity for the technical committees to formulate in details the framework agreement which was signed lately between the government and the People's Movement (Aggar faction), adding that the discussion is being conducted on 15 points.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement and head of its delegation for the negotiation, Yasser Arman, said that the two sides are at the threshold of signing a final peace agreement, indicating that they have discussed means of establishing a new military doctrine that includes all parties, besides representation of the Revolutionary Front in power at all Sudan states and the National Capital in addition to a suitable representation of women, adding that the issues of the two areas were top among the issues that were discussed in a patriotic and positive spirit.

For his part, deputy chairman of South Sudan mediation, Dhio Mattock, said that the negotiations between the two sides were discussed after a suspension during which the details of the framework agreement were discussed by technical committees, indicating that branch committees are engaged in discussion of the exposed issues prior to presenting reports on them.

He said that the negotiations on the two areas are much better that the negotiations in the other tracks.

