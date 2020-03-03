Sudan: Daglo Calls On Parties to Speed up Reaching Peace Agreement

Juba — First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has got acquainted with the process of the formation of the government of national unity in the Republic of South Sudan, and conveyed greetings of President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan to President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, in the presence of Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi.

The First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council pointed out in a press statement after his meeting with the President of the Republic of South Sudan at the Presidential Palace in Juba today that he came to Juba to follow up the peace processes in Sudan and South Sudan.

He indicated that he has been closely following the progress of peace negotiations between the Sudanese government's delegation and the armed struggle movements, calling on the parties to accelerate the pace of reaching a peace agreement, explaining that many of the tasks of the transitional period are awaiting the signing of a peace agreement between the Sudanese parties.

Regarding the process of peace in South Sudan, Daglo stated that it is proceeding well.

On his part, South Sudan Presidential Adviser Tut Gatlwak stated in a press statement that the meeting of the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council with President Salva Kiir Mayardit came within the context of consultations on peace issues in the two countries, adding that President Salva Kiir presented to the First Vice -President of the Sovereign Council thanks of the government and people of South Sudan for what he presented to achieve peace in the Republic of South Sudan, and his continuous follow-up on the implementation of the peace agreement.