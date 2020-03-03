Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources' Undersecretary Lauds FAO's Support in Combating Epidemic Diseases

2 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Adel Farah has praised the role of international and regional organizations related to animal resources and their technical and logistical support, including the World Food Organization (FAO), in combating epidemic diseases in the country as well as their contribution to the development of the animal resources sector.

This came when he met Monday, at his office, with the FAO Epidemiologist Kyle Namli, where the meeting discussed how to conduct a field animal investigation project that is being implemented in partnership between the ministry and the Livestock Marketing and Resilience Program funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The expert said that he would visit Gezira, White Nile and the Nile River to meet the animal breeders, producers and veterinary authorities in these states. For her part, Dr. Hanan Yousuf, the Director of the General Department of Epidemiology and Animal Health at the Ministry of Animal resources stressed the importance of field animal investigation in some states, referring to the importance of the project and its contribution to combating and controlling epidemic diseases to preserve human and animal health.

Read the original article on SNA.

